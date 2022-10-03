Harvest in full swing across much of Iowa

DES MOINES -- Harvest is in full swing, with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay.

“Iowa farmers are moving full speed ahead with corn and soybean harvest across the state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Though portions of northern Iowa received its first widespread freeze last week, drier and warmer conditions are expected to persist for the foreseeable future and farmers should remain vigilant about combine and field fire risks.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 36% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 22% very short, 35% short, 42% adequate and 1% surplus.

Virtually all of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond. Eighty-two percent of Iowa’s corn crop was mature, one day behind last year but four days ahead of the average. Harvest of the state’s corn crop reached 11% complete, four days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 22%. Corn condition dropped slightly to 61% good to excellent. Ninety-six percent of soybeans were coloring or beyond. Soybeans dropping leaves were at 80%, four days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Soybean harvest reached 26%, three days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Farmers in northwest Iowa led the way with 45% harvested while farmers in south central Iowa have harvested just 4%. Soybean condition fell slightly to 61% good to excellent.

Pasture condition dropped to 28% good to excellent. Water for cows and calves on pasture continued to be an issue in areas of the state. Weaning was underway for some livestock producers.

Weather report

The driest conditions of the growing season were observed over the reporting period, with most of Iowa’s National Weather Service stations observing no precipitation, according to Justinc Glisan, state Climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Unseasonably cool temperatures were also reported with below normal departures of up to seven degrees observed in eastern Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 55.1 degrees, 4.0 degrees below normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at most Iowa stations to 0.20 inch at Sheldon (O’Brien County) and Spirit Lake (Dickinson County). The statewide weekly average rainfall was 0.01 inch while the normal is 0.71 inch. Sioux Center (Sioux County) reported the week’s high temperature of 83 degrees on Oct. 1, 11 degrees above normal. Vinton (Benton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 26 degrees on Sept. 28, 19 degrees below normal.