Half of Iowa casinos requiring face masks

DES MOINES — More than half of Iowa’s 23 casinos are requiring guests to wear face masks while inside the casino.

According to an analysis of the casinos’ coronavirus-related policies posted on their websites, 12 casinos are now requiring all guests wear face masks inside the casinos. Some of the requirements say the mask mandate is in effect whenever guests are within 6 feet of each other.

Another 11 casinos are not requiring face masks but say they are encouraging or recommending guests wear them.

Some casinos are providing masks to guests who do not arrive with one.

Public health and infectious disease experts, as well as some early studies, say wearing face masks helps prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 40,000 Iowans had contracted the coronavirus at some point during the global pandemic, and 808 Iowans had died of COVID-19.