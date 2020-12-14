Grassley seeks no preferential treatment with vaccine

According to the National Security Council, senior officials from the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the federal government will be given priority status for COVID-19 vaccines as part of continuity-of-government planning.

A spokesperson for Grassley said Monday the senator’s office has not received information about a Senate vaccination program.

“Sen. Grassley plans to take the vaccine when it’s his turn to do so,” the spokesperson said. “He will not be asking for preferential treatment.”

Grassley, 87, isolated at his Washington-area residence after a positive coronavirus test Nov. 17. He returned to work at the Capitol after Thanksgiving.