Grassley says he hopes Trump accepts COVID-19 relief bill and its $600 checks

DES MOINES — A day after President Donald Trump called the $600 stimulus checks approved by Congress “ridiculously low,” Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday it isn’t plausible to increase them more than threefold to the level the president wants.
“I don’t think it is feasible because we are in a situation where we’re giving money to people who haven’t lost their jobs and things, and I think if we do any more it needs to be more targeted to those in need,” Grassley said during an interview with Iowa broadcasters.
“I hope the president will sign the bill or let it go into law without his signature. But, also, if more can be done, well we’re told after the new president is sworn in — and it probably will be (Joe) Biden — then we’re going to have another debate like this anyway,” added Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
“So, whether it’s in December or February, it probably doesn’t make much difference. But I would think and I would hope Democrats think that it needs to be targeted towards people that are hurting more than people who have never lost a job,” he said.
Grassley, who said he is back at his Iowa farm after voting on a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating and the COVID-19 relief package, touted elements of the aid that would benefit farmers he said were passed over in the previous stimulus package earlier this year.
The bill contains Paycheck Protection Program assistance that is expanded to small farmers to continue operating and paying their employees, and offers up to $13 billion in funding that directly benefits agriculture, he said.
“The pandemic has taken quite a toll on farmers across Iowa and I’m confident that the work completed in this latest bill will allow farmers to recover and set them up for a successful year in 2021,” he said.
In a video posted Tuesday night to Twitter, Trump called on Congress to increase the “ridiculously low” $600 direct payments to millions of Americans to $2,000, and outlined a list of provisions in the overall package of legislation he described as “wasteful spending and much more.” He did not directly say he’d veto the bill, nor mention that the $600 check idea came from his own administration.
Prayer to Saint Anthony
Thank you St. Anthony for helping DM find what had been lost and for all my prayers you have interceded for me. RP
This prayer to St. Anthony asks for help in finding missing items:
Saint Anthony, perfect imitator of Jesus, who received from God the special power of restoring lost things, grant that I may find (mention your petition) which has been lost. At least restore to me peace and tranquility of mind, the loss of which has afflicted me even more than my material loss.
To this favor I ask another of you: that I may always remain in possession of the true good that is God. Let me rather lose all things than lose God, my supreme good. Let me never suffer the loss of my greatest treasure, eternal life with God. Amen.
Leo Chisholm, 90
90th birthday, Leo Chisholm
No big party this time due to the virus. So we decided to have a card shower for dad.
Send cards to Leo Chisholm at 5 Presidential Court, Osage, Iowa 50461.
His birthday is December 24th. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Thank You
Thank you so much for all the cards we received for our 60th Wedding Anniversary. We appreciate everyone thinking about us and taking the time to send a card!
Thank you,
Wendell and Karen Westphal
Idona Schott, 105
Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.
In lieu of a party due to the pandemic in Iowa, she would enjoy a card, a letter, or even a phone call of congratulations sent to her at 300 Second Street NE, Apt 300, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Schroeder, 50 years
Happy 50th Anniversary Perry and Sandi Schroeder!
Perry and Sandi Schroeder of Garner were married December 19, 1970.
Celebrating with them are their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Doris Boehnke, 93
Doris Boehnke will turn 93 on December 23rd.
Birthday wishes for Doris can be sent to her at 1030 260th Street, Ventura, IA 50482.
Happy Birthday Mom from your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. We hope you have a wonderful day!!
In Memorium
FOR OUR SON BEN HANSON
WE’LL MISS YOU AT CHRISTMAS
You never said I’m leaving,
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn’t go alone.
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH
Prayer to Saint Expedite
Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,
you who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed.
I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,
that by your grace my request will be granted.
(Clearly express what you want,
and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)
May I receive your blessings and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen
If Saint Expedite grants your request,
place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,
so that his name and fame will grow.
Wilson, 50 years
Happy 50th Anniversary Mom & Dad!
Gordon and Linda Wilson are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married December 18, 1970. Celebrating with them is their son Bryan and daughter-in-law Ashley, and 2 grandchildren Hannah and Harper Wilson. Cards can be sent to them at: 5 Crystal Heights Place, Ventura, IA 50482. A family party will be planned at a later date.
DeEtta Pearce, 90
DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.
DeEtta has six children: Randy (Mary Kay) Pearce, Plymouth, MN; Rick (Colleen) Pearce, Rockwell; Ron (Arlina - deceased) Pearce, Ankeny; Roger (Dee) Pearce, Mason City; Rob (JoAnn) Pearce, Mason City; and Deb (Todd) Kalkwarf, Aplington. She has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to DeEtta at: 603 S Tennessee Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy birthday! We all love you so very much!
Jackie Eden, 80
Jackie Eden
is turning 80 years
~ young ~
on December 14th!
Help her celebrate with birthday wishes,
notes, memories or photos
Send to:
PO Box 83
333 Way Avenue
Woden, IA 50484
Root - 50th Anniversary
Card Shower:
Leon and Bev Root will celebrate 50 years of marriage on December 27, 2020. Their family invites everyone to shower them with cards for their celebration.
Please send cards and memories to Leon and Bev Root, 930 200th St, Latimer, IA 50452.
Thank You
A big thank you to our family for making our 50th anniversary celebration wonderful, even under the circumstances of Covid concerns.
Thanks to all our family & friends for the all cards and best wishes. We deeply appreciate all of you!
Bob & Phyllis Rodgers
Patty Smith, 90
Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!
Please help her celebrate with a card or good wishes.
Cards/messages can be sent to 1634 Fourth Street SW, Mason City, IA. 50401.
Noon Rotary Club December Student of the Month, Nguyen Cao
Nguyen Cao, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Tuan Cao and Ai Pham, and sister of Kiet and Louis Cao.
Nguyen has been a member of Mason City High School choir for three years, art club for two years, and science club for one year. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her community service includes volunteering at One Vision and school community services day.
Nguyen plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in apparel design and architecture.
Milestone achieved
Congratulations to Anamaria Canchola's National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) Virtual Induction on December 2, 2020. Master of Social Work Program at Walden University - Concentration: Advanced Clinical Practice. Anticipating graduation in summer 2021. Anamaria was awarded Phi Alpha Honor Society in August 2019. In August 2018, Anamaria accepted an academic scholarship of $12,000 from Walden University. We are very proud of you, Steve, Aaron, & Anthony Canchola
Bernice Kirk, 101
Bernice Kirk is celebrating her 101st birthday on December 11, 2020. Because of the covid, there will be no party, but cards are welcome.
Her address is as follows:
Bernice Kirk
216 Third Street North
PO Box 613
Rockwell, Iowa 50469
Nicholas, 70 years
Bill and Mary Lou Nicholas are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married December 17, 1950, at the First Methodist Church in Mason City, IA. Celebrating with them are their 3 sons Bill (Barb) Nicholas, Greg (Julie) Nicholas, Jeff (JoAnn) Nicholas, 5 grandchildren Carolyn (Gabe) Haugland, Greg (Erin) Nicholas, Emily (Cory) Gerdts, Andrew (Paige) Nicholas, Victoria Nicholas and 9 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to them at: 3554 Ocean Drive 704S, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
Margery Demaray, 90
Margery Field Demaray celebrated her 90th birthday in her home at 1717 Indigo Avenue, Rudd, Iowa. Margie is the Mother of five sons and their wives, Roger and Lou Ann, Ron and Ellen, Randy and Wendy, Rick and Julie and Russ and Candy. Grandmother to 12 and Great Grandmother to 22.
Alta Hansen, 96
Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to the future and the vaccine. Please help us celebrate Alta with a card or kind word. Greetings may be sent to her at 812 16th N.E., Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Thank You
Thank you to my family and friends for all the cards and greetings you sent me on my 90th birthday.
You gave me a wonderful day of great memories.
Betty Graversen
Harlan, 50 years
Pat and Carol (Josten) Harlan of Clear Lake celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small family supper in Colorado.
They were married on November 28, 1970, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner, Iowa.
The couple call Clear Lake home and love going out on the water with friends and family. They also spend time in Venice, Florida, where they enjoy biking, playing pickle-ball and going to the beach.
The Harlan's have two children, Sean (Colleen) and Theresa. They also have two granddaughters, Alayna and Evaline.
Happy 50th Birthday Brad Hill
Please help us wish this very special guy a Happy 50th Birthday on December 11th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 323 Lakeview Dr., Mason City, IA 50401.
All our love to you Bradley ~ your family
Thank You
How grateful we are for all the cards, calls, messages and various other ways you made our anniversary very special.
Thank you each and every one of you.
Bud and Pauline Johnson
Dorothy Kahl, 80
Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kahl, Daniel Kahl and Jill (Kahl) Ritch as we commemorate this milestone with a card shower. Well wishes can be sent to 501 S Tennessee Place #302, Mason City, IA 50401-4338.
Lois Goeman, 90
Lois Goeman will turn 90 on December 8th. Help us in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to Lois at: 215 Country Club Drive Apt A, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
Willert, 25 years
Looks like we made it! 25 YEARS! SO much to be THANKFUL for! Scott & Lori Willert of 4211 Tulip Lane (Bolan), Kensett, IA 50448, married November 18, 1995. Thanks to our parents Joe & Linda (Koppen) Nydegger of Bolan and Carrol (and late Ruth) Willert of Thompson. Thanks to our children Kelsie & Cole attending UNI. Thanks to our relatives, church family, and friends who shared the past 25 years with us!
Thank You
We are very grateful to our children, Kelli Duren and Chris Holahan, for organizing our 50th Wedding Anniversary announcement.
Thank you to all of our family and friends for the thoughts and gifts you shared with us.
Patrick and Diana Holahan
Larsen, 50 years
Rick and Linda Larsen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary November 28th. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lamont, Iowa.
They have a daughter Lori Hillman (son in law Arlington), son Charles, and three grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, and Callie. Please join them in celebrating. Cards may be sent to: 2024 Lime Kiln Road, Osage, Iowa 50461.
Butterfield, 70 years
William Roland Butterfield and Martha Jean (Baker) Butterfield, of Mason City, Iowa, were married December 1, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 15696 Nettle Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. They have six children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Married at 17 and 19 years old, Bill and Martha’s love and precious union has been for 25,568 days. They have had the courage and the faith to walk hand in hand along the path of God’s own plan he laid out for them that amazing day, December 1, 1950. Bill and Martha have been entrepreneurs in the Mason City area for decades owning businesses, rental properties and Butterfield Farm.
Thank You
Many thanks to my family and friends for all the cards, calls, and flowers I received for my birthday.
I am so grateful.
Mary Coyle
Betty Taylor, 90
Betty Taylor, formerly of Swaledale, will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 4, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, a family celebration will not be possible. Betty would be greatly blessed by a card shower from family and friends.
Cards can be sent to:
Rockwell Care Center
707 Elm St East
Rockwell, IA 50469
Happy 70th Anniversary
Kenneth and Ruth Benjegerdes - November 26, 2020
Love from your family: Steven, Karen, Marian, Barbara, and Gary
Retirement
It’s happening. It just got real.
Stan is retiring.
Celebrating 60th Anniversary
Gene and Pat (Guinn) Wagler, of Clear Lake, were married November 27, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Bloomfield, Iowa. They have 3 children: Julie (Mark) McGregor, Polo, Missouri; Jane (Brian) Barkema, Clear Lake, Iowa; and Chris (Amy) Wagler, Clear Lake, Iowa. They have 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Gene and Pat will be celebrating with their family at a private dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 528 Seventh Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Roger Curtis, 90
On November 30, 2020, Roger will be 90 years old.
Roger, with his late wife, Marjorie, has 5 children: Jean Curtis, Teresa (Mark) Buffington, Tom (Becky) Curtis, Robert (Marcia) Curtis and Mark (June) Curtis. He has 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. You are invited to send cards and good wishes to Roger at: 1047 Second St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401. He will be celebrating with a family get together.
Happy Birthday, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. We love you!
Mejia, 95
Phil Mejia will be 95 years young on Sunday, November 22.
Happy 95th Birthday, Dad. We Love You So Much!
Frank, Charles, Josie and Our Families.
If anyone would like to send him a Birthday greeting, you may send them to:
708 S Taylor Ave
Mason City, Iowa 50401
Westphal’s 60th Wedding Anniversary
Wendell and Karen (Lloyd) Westphal of Nora Springs were married November 27, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Lime Springs, Iowa. They have twin sons, Mitch (Angela), Mason City and Mike (Theresa), Manhattan, Kansas; and five grandchildren: Jordan, Kaitie, Lucas, Bryce and Kyle. Their sons are requesting a card shower in honor of their anniversary. Cards can be sent to 402 Second Street N.E., Nora Springs, IA 50458.
Thank You
A big thank you to our children for hosting our card shower for our 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Thanks to all our family, friends and acquaintances for the special notes, greetings and flowers.
We had a great celebration in spite of Covid-19, thanks to all of you.
Jerry & Donna Braughton
Richard Erickson, 91
Richard D. Erickson of Mason City will be celebrating his 91st birthday Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to 610 S. Vermont Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.
Card shower: Delores Knudtson, 85
We are having a birthday card shower for our mom, Delores, who turns 85 on November 30, 2020. Let's let her know we care and we're thinking of her, and wish her a Happy Birthday! Just send a greeting to: Delores Knudtson, 635 Hwy 9 E, Ste 14, Forest City, IA 50436. It can be encouraging, funny, inspiring or supportive--what matters most is that she'll know how many people are here for her! Thank you from her family: Karen, Kathy, Brenda & Brian
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.