Grassley expects next round of economic stimulus to include jobless benefits

Sen. Chuck Grassley expects Congress to approve another round of coronavirus-related economic stimulus, including unemployment compensation.

However, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said Wednesday the current $600-a-week federal benefit will have to be trimmed to encourage Americans to go back to work.

“You got to get people back to their jobs if you want to really have a robust economy,” the Iowa Republican said during his weekly call with reporters.

The extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits from the CARES Act, which is on top of state jobless benefits, is set to expire July 31. The Democratic-controlled House voted to extend the payments through Jan. 31.

It’s too soon to know what else might be included in the next phase of economic stimulus, Grassley said. The size of the package will be affected by “how big, how fast is the economy turning around.”

“If it looks like it’s turning around, that means less stimulus. If it’s slower than we would think it should be, then it’s going to be more stimulus,” he said.