Grassley disagrees with Georgia decision to ‘reopen’ Friday

How and when states reopen their economies should largely be left up to governors, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is a member of the bipartisan task force on safely reopening America.

However, the Iowa Republican disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to begin reopening gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors Friday. On Monday, Kemp will allow restaurants to resume dine-in service, and movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen.

“Well, there’s 50 answers to your question because we’ve got 50 different states and 50 different governors that are going to make these decisions,” Grassley told Iowa reporters Thursday when asked about the Georgia governor’s decision.

Grassley believes the guidelines laid out by President Donald Trump and his advisers give governors the flexibility they need to make decisions best suited for their states.