Will Nikki Haley run for president in 2024?

Whether or not she runs for president, Haley has many accomplishments.

A South Carolina native, she was the first female governor of the Palmetto State after serving in the state Legislature. At the time, she was the youngest governor in the country. Haley was the second person of Indian descent to be elected as a governor and the first Asian American female to serve in a presidential cabinet.

There’s been much speculation that Haley will seek the GOP nomination, and earlier this year she was at the top of a Washington Post list of the 10 women most likely to be elected president. California’s U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris — now Democrat Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick — was ranked second.

But a 2024 candidacy “is not anything that we’ve really spent a lot of time on,” said Haley, who, after leaving her UN post, formed Stand for America, which advocates for policies to strengthen the economy, culture and national security.