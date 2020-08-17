Will insurance cover derecho damage? Depends

The tree that fell was in the city right of way. Who is responsible for that?

Should a tree come down that was planted on city right of way near someone’s home, “If it falls the city’s way on the street or something, the city’s responsible for it; if it falls toward the home, then the homeowner is responsible for it,” O’Meara said.

The exception would be if the tree was dead and had a big X and an orange circle around it but wasn’t removed.

Is damaged personal property covered?

Personal property, such as a backyard trampoline, swimming pool, lawn furniture or children’s play equipment, likely would be covered separately under replacement costs minus depreciation and deductibles, O’Meara said.

If the items were blown off the property, the insured would have the burden of proof such as receipts, photographs, owner’s manuals or other documentation. But often those items were to be reported to an agent initially, since they could affect coverage rates.

A tree fell on my car. Is there any help?