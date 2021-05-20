 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who won and who lost in the Iowa Legislature in 2021
0 comments

Who won and who lost in the Iowa Legislature in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Capitol Building (copy)

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Winners

Gun owners: Permit regulations eased/eliminated

Taxpayers: Income/property tax cuts/inheritance tax phased out

Distracted drivers: No ban on hand-held devices while driving

Drinkers: Expanded alcohol delivery/off-premise consumption options

Parents: Expanded options for charter schools/teaching driver’s education

High-tech corporations: No Iowa sanctions for censorship claims

Losers

Speeders: No traffic enforcement camera ban

Voters: Shorter time frames to vote absentee/Election Day

Speeders II: No move-over requirement for left-lane “campers”

Regent universities: No state funding increases

Speeders III: Enhanced penalties for accidental deaths due to excessive speed

Clock-watchers: No change to daylight saving time switch

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ICYMI: ‘Back the blue’ bill approved
Govt-and-politics

ICYMI: ‘Back the blue’ bill approved

  • Updated

After another intense debate over police protections and racial equity, the Republican-led Iowa Senate on Monday approved legislation that would boost support for law enforcement and enhance punishments for individuals convicted of rioting.

Capitol Digest
Govt-and-politics

Capitol Digest

  • Updated

Legislation to bar transgender students from competing in sports with other students of the same gender with which they identify is under consideration by House Republicans, Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News