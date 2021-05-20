Who won and who lost in the Iowa Legislature in 2021

Winners
Gun owners: Permit regulations eased/eliminated
Taxpayers: Income/property tax cuts/inheritance tax phased out
Distracted drivers: No ban on hand-held devices while driving
Drinkers: Expanded alcohol delivery/off-premise consumption options
Parents: Expanded options for charter schools/teaching driver’s education
High-tech corporations: No Iowa sanctions for censorship claims
Losers
Speeders: No traffic enforcement camera ban
Voters: Shorter time frames to vote absentee/Election Day
Speeders II: No move-over requirement for left-lane “campers”
Regent universities: No state funding increases
Speeders III: Enhanced penalties for accidental deaths due to excessive speed
Clock-watchers: No change to daylight saving time switch
Nineteen days after the scheduled adjournment, the end came at 11:41 p.m. in the Senate and 11:45 in the House.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.