White House report: Public health officials must step up when state leaders don't

DES MOINES — The nation is in “a very dangerous place,” and all public health officials should reach out to the public directly if they feel state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest recommendations from the White House’s pandemic task force.

The latest report from the task force, dated November 29 and released Thursday by the Iowa public health department, also suggests anyone under 40 years old who gathered with anyone outside their household should assume they became infected with the virus during the Thanksgiving period.

“We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity,” the report says. “A further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall.”

After a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that was exponentially higher than the summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have trended down over the past two weeks.

However, the number of COVID-related deaths continues to climb on the heels of that hospitalization surge: 70 new deaths were reported by the state on Thursday, the highest 24-hour total of the pandemic.