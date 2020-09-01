White House recommends mask mandate, bar closures in 61 Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo, Winnebago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Serious warnings and urgent calls to action are littered throughout the latest report on Iowa from the White House task force on COVID-19.

To date, the state has not heeded some of the White House’s recommendations.

The latest report, published Sunday, says Iowa’s new coronavirus cases per population are the highest in the country, almost triple the national average. The task force strongly recommends bars closed and restaurant capacity limited in 61 counties.

The report also strongly recommends a statewide mandate that Iowans wear face masks while in public.

“Community transmission continues to be high in rural and urban counties across Iowa, with increasing transmission in the major university towns. Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission,” the report reads.

Reynolds has encouraged the use of face masks while in public but has refused to issue a statewide mandate. She claims such a mandate would be difficult to enforce.

Iowa’s rolling 14-day average of positive tests is just more than 10%, according to state public health data.