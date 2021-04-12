White House grades states' infrastructure

Another focus area was disaster recovery, with Iowa having experienced 32 extreme weather events during the decade ending in 2020 that accounted for up to $50 billion in damages. The president is seeking $50 billion to support disaster recovery but no specific breakdown for affected Iowa communities.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has made expanded access to high-speed broadband a priority by calling for a $450 million investment in state resources over the next three years and GOP legislators are looking up including up to $100 million in their fiscal 2022 state budget plan.

According to the White House, 13.4 percent of Iowans live in areas where -- by one definition -- there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds, and 61 percent of Iowans live in areas where there is only one service provider while 16 percent of Iowa households do not have an internet subscription due to cost barriers.

In other needs categories, the report estimates Iowa’s drinking water infrastructure will require $7.9 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years. The plan also called for more investment in housing, home energy upgrades, childcare, elderly caregiving, and retooling and revitalizing Iowa’s manufacturing sector.