White House grades states' infrastructure

DES MOINES -- A White House report says President Biden’s $2-trillion-plus federal infrastructure plan would benefit Iowans by upgrading highways and bridges in need of repair, expanding broadband to underserved areas and helping communities recovering from disasters like last summer’s derecho.
Biden administration officials on Monday issued a state-by-state breakdown of infrastructure needs the president hopes to address with his federal initiative that zeroed in on a dozen areas that also included housing, drinking water, public transportation, energy, manufacturing and caregiving for children and seniors.
“For decades, infrastructure in Iowa has suffered from a systemic lack of investment,” according to “The Need for Action in Iowa” report that accompanied a call for the president’s American Jobs Plan designed to make a historic investment in U.S. infrastructure.
According to the White House report, there are 4,571 bridges and over 403 miles of highway in poor condition in Iowa.
Also, commute times to and from work have increased by 6.6 percent in Iowa and each driver pays an average of $336 per year in costs since 2011 due to driving on roads in need of repair. Iowans who take public transportation spend an extra 30.4 percent of their time commuting with about 38 percent of trains and other transit vehicles past what is considered the useful life, the report said.
Another focus area was disaster recovery, with Iowa having experienced 32 extreme weather events during the decade ending in 2020 that accounted for up to $50 billion in damages. The president is seeking $50 billion to support disaster recovery but no specific breakdown for affected Iowa communities.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has made expanded access to high-speed broadband a priority by calling for a $450 million investment in state resources over the next three years and GOP legislators are looking up including up to $100 million in their fiscal 2022 state budget plan.
According to the White House, 13.4 percent of Iowans live in areas where -- by one definition -- there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds, and 61 percent of Iowans live in areas where there is only one service provider while 16 percent of Iowa households do not have an internet subscription due to cost barriers.
In other needs categories, the report estimates Iowa’s drinking water infrastructure will require $7.9 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years. The plan also called for more investment in housing, home energy upgrades, childcare, elderly caregiving, and retooling and revitalizing Iowa’s manufacturing sector.
The report did not include any proposed Iowa funding levels but overall said the American Jobs Plan included more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure -- including $115 billion to repair roads and bridges and $85 billion to modernize public transit. Other commitments included another $300 billion for manufacturing upgrades, up to $400 billion to improve the quality of caregiving jobs, about $200 billion to address housing needs, $111 billion to ensure clean drinking water, $100 billion for broadband expansion, and $18 billion to improve Veterans’ Administration care facilities.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office declined to comment on the president’s infrastructure proposal and officials with the state Department of Transportation did not respond to questions regarding how the president’s proposed federal investment would address Iowa’s highway and bridge network or impact the ongoing construction schedule.