What's a snow squall?

In December 2019, various news outlets reported that a snow squall warning was issued in eastern Iowa — a first for the whole state.

On Monday morning, Oct. 19, central Iowa received its own snow squall warning for the first time, the Des Moines Register reported.

What exactly is a snow squall?

A snow squall brings white-out conditions in just a matter of minutes. On account of the accompanying wind gusts and dropping temperatures, it can create dangerously icy road conditions in the same amount of time.

While a snow squall might only bring small accumulations of snow, it can create conditions that quickly become hazardous.

So what's the difference between a snow squall and a snow storm?

The duration.

A snow squall will "move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour," according to the National Weather Service, while a snowstorm could last anywhere from hours to days.