West Liberty cancels school due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects

WEST LIBERTY – The cure may not be worse than the disease for the West Liberty School District, however classes were canceled Monday after several teachers reported experiencing side effects after receiving a second Moderna COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend.
On Saturday, district staff received the second dose of the vaccine at a special clinic. When the district checked in with teachers Sunday, 64% reported having some kind of side effect and 28% thought the side effects made them feel too poorly to go to work.
Classes were canceled Monday to give the staff members a chance to feel better. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
“We followed up with them yesterday (Sunday) because we were very well warned that we could experience side effects from the vaccine,” Kara Dennis, district data and communications administrative assistant, said. “You are more likely to get them on the second one than the first. We wanted to reach out so we could be prepared as far as being able to staff our buildings and our transportation input service department for school.”
The district was able to partner with Muscatine County Public Health over the weekend to get the second round of vaccines for the staff. Dennis said there have been several cases of COVID-19 in the district since school began in January. In November 2020 the number of confirmed cases was so high the district closed.
Dennis also said the district had plenty of warning that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been known to “pack a punch.”
“We do know that second doses of Moderna have resulted in the side effects noted by the manufacturer for 24-48 hours," Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health, said.
The side effects reported from West Liberty teachers were COVID-19-like symptoms including headache, fatigue, fever and multiple symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) side effects can include pain and swelling in the arm that received the injection, muscle pain, headache, chills, fever and nausea. Most side effects are reportedly mild to moderate. The CDC says side effects should go away after a few days.
Moderna vaccine has shown to be 94% effective against both contracting and spreading COVID-19. Physicians are still testing to determine how long the injection lasts.
Dennis said she did not get a shot because she had COVID-19 too closely to the date of the first clinic on Feb. 6 and recommendations are to wait at least 50 days after having COVID-19 symptoms. People receiving the injection in under 50 days are more likely to have side effects.
With the disruption to regular events during the last year, Dennis said most of the district staff looked forward to getting their injections. She credits Muscatine County Public Health with setting up the clinic as well as doing a lot to help keep the school district safe during the pandemic.