Waterloo, Council Bluffs schools to conduct pilot early education projects

“Together, we can demonstrate the effectiveness of high quality early childhood programming on kindergarten readiness of our young learners,” Murillo said during the news conference. “Our goal has been to provide universal access to preschool for all of our children. With the investment from the state and with the partnership of the Council Bluffs schools foundation to secure additional private donations, we are eager to proceed with making the dream a reality.”

The Waterloo program will be designed for educators to help young students who are not meeting benchmarks in literacy and math proficiency. Studies have conclusively shown that those early indicators have a strong correlation with a young student’s future academic success.

Waterloo superintendent Jane Lindaman said the pilot program will be designed to help all students, but will have a “special focus” on minority students.

“With broad-based support from the state and the national experts and consultants, we will be looking beyond our policies, procedures and practices to address the experiences that our Black and brown students have attending our schools,” Lindaman said at the news conference. “We are committing to an action-based approach to achieve immediate and measurable results.”