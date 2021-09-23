Water main flushing in northwest Mason City to begin next week

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the City of Mason City Water Division will begin flushing water mains in the northwest area of town.

The northwest quadrant of Mason City consists of areas west of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122.

Water main flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 8.

Residents might see some discoloration in their water after water mains have been flushed, but it will still be safe to drink, a release from the city's water supply division said. Be mindful when washing clothing, however, because the discolored water could cause staining.

During this time period, the public is asked not to park near or across from fire hydrants.

For more information, call the water supply division at 641-421-3685.

