You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Newman Catholic 2020 senior walk
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Newman Catholic 2020 senior walk

Newman senior walk 2020 screenshot

Newman Catholic's senior walk looks a little different this year, but that didn't stop the school from celebrating its seniors. 

"Newman Catholic Class of 2020 we want you to know we are proud of you!" a tweet from Newman Catholic's school account said. "We would have loved to line the halls as we do every year, instead, we celebrate you virtually today for your Senior Walk. Until we can gather again for graduation, we congratulate you, the Class of 2020."

Watch the senior walk here:

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News