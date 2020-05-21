WATCH NOW: Newman Catholic 2020 senior walk

Newman Catholic's senior walk looks a little different this year, but that didn't stop the school from celebrating its seniors.
"Newman Catholic Class of 2020 we want you to know we are proud of you!" a tweet from Newman Catholic's school account said. "We would have loved to line the halls as we do every year, instead, we celebrate you virtually today for your Senior Walk. Until we can gather again for graduation, we congratulate you, the Class of 2020."
Newman Catholic Class of 2020 we want you to know we are proud of you! We would have loved to line the halls as we do every year, instead, we celebrate you virtually today for your Senior Walk. https://t.co/EMRRI3ezgC#alwaysaknight #newmanforever #classof2020— NewmanCatholic (@NewmanKnights) May 21, 2020
Watch the senior walk here:
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.