 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Iowa kicks off 2021 legislative session
0 comments
alert top story

Watch Now: Iowa kicks off 2021 legislative session

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak US Surge

In this June 3, 2020, file photo, state representatives stand at their desks during the Pledge of Allegiance in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.  

On Monday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., Iowa PBS will provide coverage of the 2021 Iowa Legislative session's opening day, live from the Iowa House Chambers. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch as members are sworn into office and leadership speeches are given here when it begins: 

Collection: Read about the 2021 Iowa Legislative session

2021 Iowa Legislative Session Preview Series

Sunday, Jan. 3: COVID-19

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Redistricting, tax policy and the budget

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Higher education

Thursday, Jan. 7: K-12 education funding and policy

Friday, Jan. 8: Criminal justice reform

Saturday, Jan. 9: Hot-button issues

Sunday, Jan. 10: The digital divide, and demographics of the new Iowa Legislature

Miss a story? Check them out here at GlobeGazette.com.

+2
COVID-19 looms over Iowa Legislature’s return
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

COVID-19 looms over Iowa Legislature’s return

  • Erin Murphy Lee Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Legislative leaders face a balancing act of conducting the business of the Iowa Legislature with transparency while attempting to protect the health of themselves and any Iowans who come to the Iowa Capitol during the session.

Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era

  • Rod Boshart Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Statehouse Republicans — fortified by 2020 election successes — are hoping this year to resume revamping state tax policy against a backdrop of revenue uncertainty as Iowa works to rebound from a deadly pandemic and damaging derecho.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News