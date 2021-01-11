Watch Now: Iowa kicks off 2021 legislative session

On Monday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., Iowa PBS will provide coverage of the 2021 Iowa Legislative session's opening day, live from the Iowa House Chambers.
Watch as members are sworn into office and leadership speeches are given here when it begins:
Collection: Read about the 2021 Iowa Legislative session
2021 Iowa Legislative Session Preview Series
Sunday, Jan. 3: COVID-19
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Redistricting, tax policy and the budget
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Higher education
Thursday, Jan. 7: K-12 education funding and policy
Friday, Jan. 8: Criminal justice reform
Saturday, Jan. 9: Hot-button issues
Sunday, Jan. 10: The digital divide, and demographics of the new Iowa Legislature
Miss a story? Check them out here at GlobeGazette.com.
Legislative leaders face a balancing act of conducting the business of the Iowa Legislature with transparency while attempting to protect the health of themselves and any Iowans who come to the Iowa Capitol during the session.
Triggered by the release of the 2020 census, Iowa will undertake the process of redrawing election districts this year as it and the other states have every decade.
Statehouse Republicans — fortified by 2020 election successes — are hoping this year to resume revamping state tax policy against a backdrop of revenue uncertainty as Iowa works to rebound from a deadly pandemic and damaging derecho.
Iowa lawmakers for years have refused to fund the Board of Regents’ full appropriations requests — at times delivering debilitating cuts instead — even as the public universities raise tuition and slash programs that administrators say can be saved only with more legislative support or even more rate increases.
JOHNSTON --- Big changes to Iowa’s election laws and public funding for private school tuition are on the table for the coming session of the Iowa Legislature, Republican leaders said in a pair of media appearances Thursday.
DES MOINES — Last year’s session brought historic change in the form of social justice legislation motivated by the latest national incident in which a Black man was killed by police while in custody.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.