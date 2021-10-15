Watch Now: An inside look at caring for COVID-19 patients at MercyOne North Iowa

Across Iowa, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been back on the rise over the last several months -- and it's taking a toll on local health care providers.

Last month, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, its critical care unit needed to expand its capacity from its usual 18 beds to 22. On Friday, the hospital shared a video offering an inside look at what caring for COVID-19 patients in the unit has looked like.

“The demoralizing thing for us is there is still a fair amount of people in the community that don’t think this is real,” said Dr. Doug Summerfield with MercyOne’s critical care unit. “Unfortunately for anyone on the street, you don’t see what’s going on in the hospital.”

Dr. Sam Congello, cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa, also commented on the impact COVID-19 cases are having on other health care.

“An unexpected part of all of these COVID cases is that it takes up resources from other procedures that have to be done. Cardiac patients who need lifesaving procedures need to be postponed because there is no place to put them in the ICU or in the hospital,” Congello said.

As of Wednesday, the hospital had 38 COVID-19-positive patients, MercyOne Communications Lead Angie Anstine shared via press release on Friday.

“We’ve gotten good at treating the people we can save, but we have lost around 200 patients,” Summerfield said. “I think our staff would want to tell the public this is real. Make your own decisions as to what to do about that, but this is happening.”

"MercyOne encourages all who are able to take every preventative measure possible," Anstine said. "The best way to prevent the spread is to raise the number of vaccinated individuals in north Iowa. If you are not able to receive a vaccine to protect yourself and others, we ask you to remember the basic precautions: Wear a mask, especially when attending indoor events. Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently."

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

