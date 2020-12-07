Vilsack is Biden’s top choice for U.S. ag secretary, reports say

DES MOINES --- Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack is the top candidate to become President-elect Joe Biden’s federal agriculture secretary, a post Vilsack held for eight years under former President Barack Obama, two national media outlets reported Monday.
Politico and Bloomberg reported Monday that Vilsack is Biden’s top choice for the post, but that Biden has not yet decided for certain.
Vilsack served as Iowa’s governor for two terms, from 1999 through 2006.
In 2009, Obama picked Vilsack to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Vilsack served in the post for the entirety of Obama’s two terms.
Vilsack is currently serving as president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. He endorsed Biden during the Iowa caucus campaign, regularly made campaign appearances on behalf of Biden, and advised the Biden campaign on ag policy.
“He is the preferred choice of Biden’s inner circle,” but “that could change,” one source told Politico.
Bloomberg reported while Vilsack is the top choice, Biden feels pressure from within the Democratic Party to diversify his cabinet with more minorities, women and figures from the party’s progressive wing.
Other candidates Biden is considering include U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, former Michigan attorney general and Gov. Jennifer Granholm, and U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Politico and Bloomberg reported.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette.
