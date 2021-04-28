Vaccine passport ban advances in Iowa Senate

“They’re not Nazis. They’re not segregationists. They’re not evil. This is ridiculous rhetoric. They’re heroes that ran into the fire. They took up arms against a Goliath called COVID that has taken lives, caused lasting damage to thousands more.”

Thompson called much of Tuesday’s testimony “misinformation and disinformation” from naysayers who have “given this pandemic life.”

J.D. Davis, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, said his group could support legislation on vaccine passports but that members had questions about whether the bill affects “at-will relationships” with employees and the ability of employers to ask about an employee's vaccination. Also, he said Iowa companies with “international footprints” were concerned if they had to produce documentation to allow their employees to get into other countries.

“Those that choose not to be vaccinated, they have to understand the consequence that may prevent international travel,” Davis told the subcommittee. “People will have the choices to do things, but they will have consequences in the workplace. We want to make sure that that’s clear.”