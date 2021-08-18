University of Iowa provost rephrases COVID guidance for instructors

In urging care with statements about masks or vaccination, the old guidance suggested, “If you are asked, you may share your personal choice regarding the decision to wear a mask or be vaccinated without making a statement regarding the value of the choice or any value judgments about decisions not to be vaccinated.

“Remember that there is a power differential between you and your students, and they may perceive you asking them to wear a mask or if they have been vaccinated as a requirement that they do so.”

The revised guidance states instructors can have discussions or make statements regarding mask use “as long as all sides have a voice in the conversation” and it isn’t the classroom focus. And it maintained instructors “should be especially mindful to avoid discussing a student’s vaccination status.”

“Additionally, you may not penalize or criticize students for not wearing face masks; provide tangible incentives, such as extra credit or a higher grade, to students who wear face masks; or direct students to sit in different areas of the classroom based on whether they are wearing face masks.”