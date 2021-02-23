Unions argue unemployment benefits changes are attack on Iowa workers

The changes have been proposed, but not adopted in previous years. Majority Republicans plan to proceed with the bill this year, but delay its implementation until July 1, 2022.

By then, Labor Committee Chairman Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be over and Iowa Workforce Development should have completed the replacement of its “creaky, old computer system.”

HSB 203 would require workers to wait a week after being laid off before being eligible unemployment benefits, reduce the benefit amount paid to workers with multiple dependents and cut worker benefits by 13 weeks in the case of business closure.

Although the unemployment trust fund is healthy, Deyoe said there is a concern that without changes, the balance may, over time, be depleted.

The fund has had about $1.5 billion in claims in the past year, he said. During that time, Iowa employers paid about $400 million into the fund, and Gov. Kim Reynolds transferred $499 million of federal CARES Act money into it.