UI President Harreld retiring early

“I believe it certainly did,” he said. “I think being a university president any place in the country is very difficult right now.”

Richards said Harreld wanted to announce his departure early to give the campus plenty of time to find a replacement without the need for an interim. And while the board would like to have a new leader in place by next fall, Richards said, Harreld is aware the search could take longer.

“He has appropriately said it could take a couple of years,” he said. “Maybe more, maybe less.”

Although Harreld aims to avoid an interim president, his retirement comes as the campus maintains interim leaders in other key administrative holes — including provost, diversity head and dean of its largest unit, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Harreld’s announcement also arrives at a time of seemingly nonstop monumental decisions, like whether to continue with face-to-face instruction in the midst of a deadly pandemic; how to address faculty and student demands for flexibility; and what to do about a university budget beset by soaring costs, depleted income and continued blows in state funding.

Richards said he doesn’t worry about Harreld’s ability to continue operating in the same vein he has until a new president replaces him.