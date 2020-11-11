 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UI law dean joins Biden transition team
0 comments
editor's pick

UI law dean joins Biden transition team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Washburn

Washburn

University of Iowa College of Law Dean Kevin Washburn has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to head a team reviewing the Department of Interior.

Washburn, who served four years as assistant secretary of Indian Affairs at Interior during President Barack Obama’s administration, will lead a team of 11 other volunteers in evaluating the operations of the federal agency.

Interior, with 70,000 employees, 280,000 volunteers and 2,400 operating locations, oversees the conservation and management of natural resources and cultural heritage.

The agency review teams will meet with former agency officials and experts, as well as officials from think tanks, labor groups, trade associations and other non-governmental organizations.

Washburn joined Iowa Law as its 18th dean in June 2018. Before that, he was a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law and had served as its dean from June 2009 to October 2012.

A member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, Washburn earned degrees at the University of Oklahoma and Yale Law School. He also clerked for a judge on the 9th Circuit, worked as a trial attorney and was general counsel to the National Indian Gaming Commission. He has held academic posts in Arizona and Minnesota and taught for a year at Harvard.

His team members come from various academic institutions, think tanks and environmental groups. Many of the transition team members have had long careers in the federal agencies they will be reviewing.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
Read it yourself: Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation of disaster emergency
Iowa governor requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings

WATCH NOW: Joe Biden North Iowa

Biden Campaign
News

Biden Campaign

  • Jesusa Christians
  • Updated
  • 0

David Readinger  takes the floor to speak of his support for Joe Biden.

Biden Campaign
News

Biden Campaign

  • Jesusa Christians
  • Updated
  • 0

Jill Biden campaigns for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Tuesday in Forest City.

Biden in Osage

Biden in Osage

  • Mary Pieper Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Penn., introduces Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden during a campaign event in Osa…

Biden in Osage

Biden in Osage

  • Mary Pieper Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

 Former vice president Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, signs a book during a campaign event in Osage on…

Biden in Osage

Biden in Osage

  • Mary Pieper Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack gives follow-up remarks after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Osage on Jan. 22. 

Biden in Osage

Biden in Osage

  • Mary Pieper Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to Darla Olson of Osage. 

Biden in Osage

Biden in Osage

  • Mary Pieper Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Stephen Delgado asks Joe Biden whether he'll agree to testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump during a campaign event in Osage on …

Biden in Osage

Biden in Osage

  • Mary Pieper Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Osage on Jan. 22.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

  • CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to the crowd after he speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in…

Vice President Biden

Vice President Biden

  • Lisa Grouette
  • Updated
  • 0

Former Vice President Joe Biden discusses his presidential campaign.

WingDing-CZ

WingDing-CZ

  • CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Former Vice President Joe Biden leaves the stage at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Jill Biden 2

Jill Biden 2

  • CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Jill Biden campaigns on behalf of her husband, former vice president and democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, at his Mason City ca…

Joe Biden in MC - 3

Joe Biden in MC - 3

  • Lisa Grouette
  • Updated
  • 0

A supporter (back) brings a sign to show support of presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. 

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News