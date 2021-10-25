UAW to judge: Our members are complying with order

Members of UAW Local 281 have been complying with a judge's temporary injunction related to picketing at Deere's Davenport Works, union leadership is assuring the court.

Martlita Greve, chief judge of the district court in Scott County, last week issued a temporary injunction that was sought by Deere & Co.

The order directs striking UAW members to limit to four the number of picketers near gates at Davenport Works, among other restrictions.

The order came in response to evidence presented by Deere that some picketers were harassing and/or intimidating some who enter Deere's property during the strike and were disrupting business operations.

But the order went further, barring picketers from using burn barrels and chairs on the picket lines. Some labor experts have said the restrictions are unusual.

The Des Moines-based attorneys representing the UAW are expected to respond to details of the order later today.

Meanwhile, the president and the chairman for Local 281 submitted affidavits to the court, assuring Greve their members are complying with her order.

"The union has provided each of our officers, representative agents, members and picketers with a copy of the order, along with a clear written directive that they refrain from engaging in and of the misconduct enjoined in the order as well as advising them of the consequences for violating the order," according to affidavits signed by 281 President Travis Hanrahan and Chairman Michael "Gus" Mansker.

The pair also told Greve in their filing, "We have designated responsible persons to act as picket captain to control the conduct of pickets."

They have limited gate-picket presence to four people and have removed fire barrels and chairs from picket-line areas.

This story is developing.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

