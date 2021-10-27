UAW member struck, killed today walking to picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan

"The UAW will adhere to the policy to withhold the member’s name until family members are notified and decide to release their loved one’s information.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother who was reporting to the picket line. Our brother was fighting for what is right and we all mourn for his family and co-workers,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today.”

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, director of the Agriculture Implement Department said, “We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of our Brother. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family and his co-workers and they are all in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. The entire UAW mourns today.”

"Curry said the UAW flag will fly at half-staff in honor of our fallen brother."