Tyson suspends managers named in lawsuit alleging betting on COVID-19 spread inside Waterloo plant

The Tyson worker said he was told by supervisors to not be afraid of COVID-19 and not to get tested for the virus. He said he knows three co-workers who got sick and never returned to work.

"It’s unsafe every day. It’s a scary moment coming here," he said. "But I got bills to pay, so it’s like — you have a choice, but it’s either be without a job or get sick."

The worker, who relies on his paycheck to feed his children, said he was provided $500 monthly bonuses for coming to work every day. He said his department was told they would lose their jobs if they didn't come to work. County supervisor Chris Schwartz said workers told him that attendance bonuses were being offered to them, too.

The worker described Tyson supervisors as "vengeful" and said they don't allow workers to speak publicly about plant conditions. One worker told a Courier reporter Thursday that they might be "beaten up" or "chased out" for talking to workers.

“I came straight from the prison system to here," the worker said. "Coming from the prison system dealing with COVID inside of prison, to coming out here to a plant that has a high percentage of COVID — it’s scary because I got children, and I’m like taking my chances. I got to pay bills."

Schwartz called for Waterloo's meat processing plant to close in the spring during COVID-19. More than 1,000 of Tyson's 2,800 Waterloo workers got COVID-19 in the spring, leading the company to temporarily stop operations and reopen with some new safety measures.

"If these allegations are true, it’s really disgusting and it takes a very cold heart to make wagers on the lives of your employees," Schwartz said. "We knew that early on Tyson was being a bad actor in terms of the safety of their employees, and so as shocking and horrific as some of this news is, if these all are true, it's unfortunately not surprising."

In its statement, Tyson said the lawsuit's allegations do not represent the values of the company.

"We are extremely upset about the accusations involving some of the leadership at our Waterloo plant," the statement said. "We expect every team member at Tyson Foods to operate with the utmost integrity and care in everything we do."

The Tyson worker said he thinks the company needs to shut down the Waterloo plant to clean and handle the allegations. He said they should pay people during the pause in operations.