Tyson president, CEO brief Waterloo plant workers on lawsuit allegations

WATERLOO — Tyson first-shift workers were released early Thursday afternoon after being briefed by the Tyson CEO and president. Some workers thought the plant was being shut down, but Gary Mickelson, Tyson public relations director, said the plant is not shutting down, and second-shift workers were arriving as scheduled.

The employees were briefed in person by the CEO and president after allegations in an amended lawsuit that a plant manager organized a betting pool to guess how many workers would get COVID-19, supervisors were told not to acknowledge COVID-19 symptoms and workers were given bonuses for showing up to work every day — possibly encouraging sick people to clock in.

"You don’t get paid if you don’t show up," said a 59-year-old Tyson worker, who asked to remain anonymous. "That’s why a lot of them showed up sick."

The lawsuit was filed by the family of the Tyson worker Isidro Fernandez, who died of COVID-19.