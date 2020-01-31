Two Iowa Senate Republicans moving on

Two veteran Senate Republicans say the 2020 session will be their last.

Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, said he plans to retire from the Senate District 38 seat he has held for 12 years. Also, Sen. Jerry Behn, R-Boone, said he plans to end his legislative career after 24 years at the Capitol.

Behn, who represents Senate District 24 and has held Senate leadership posts and made a run for governor in 2010, said he has accomplished many of the things he set out to do and plans to step aside so his son, Chad, can run for his seat.

“I think it’s the appropriate time,” said Behn, who noted he voted for two major tax cuts and went from the majority to being tied to the minority and back to the majority during his time in the Senate.

Kapucian, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, said he’s looking forward to getting back to the farm “and a little more control over my own life.” He said two Republicans and one Democrat already have lined up to take his place in the upcoming election. Republicans currently hold a 32-18 majority in the Iowa Senate.

