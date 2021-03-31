Tweaks to new Iowa election rules possible

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed SF 413 into law. Among other changes in the state elections law, the measure reduces the number of days for early voting, restricted absentee voting and threatens county auditors with fines and jail time if they break the requirements.

Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, who tangled repeatedly with Kaufmann during floor debate on SF 413, Tuesday reiterated his “grave concern” with portions of that bill.

Among other provisions, Democrats objected to a ban on anyone other than a voter, immediate family member or caretaker returning completed absentee ballots, and a requirement that absentee ballots be received in a county auditor’s office no later than Election Day even if postmarked earlier.

He thinks the caretaker issue can be resolved with “something as simple as some kind of a receipt,” but warned that before there is bipartisan agreement, the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned must be addressed.

“It is my firm belief that if somebody sends in an absentee ballot on time, fills it out correctly, has all the I’s dotted T’s crossed ... it should be counted,” Hunter said. “Those are my two big issues that have to be resolved before we can call this bipartisan.”