Trump supporters in Iowa taking to the water for Labor Day weekend MAGA parades

The “Make the Rez Great Again” boat parade on the Coralville Reservoir from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 started “pretty spontaneously,” said Karen Fesler, a Johnson County Republican Party member who is helping with publicity. The boat parade isn’t sponsored by the party, but she reports a lot of interest and a lot of people coming into the party’s headquarters at 2245 Second St., Coralville, to get signs for their boats.

“There’s a possibility of a lot of boats on the lake that day with a lot of people being Trumpy,” Fesler said.

With many political activities canceled because of COVID-19, including traditional community parades, MAGA — Make America Great Again — boat parades have become popular. A Trump boat parade on West Okoboji in northwest Iowa drew more than 1,200 boats, according to news reports.

In addition to the parades this weekend, another one is planned Sept. 12 on Saylorville Lake in central Iowa.