Trump signs derecho disaster declaration

DES MOINES — Moving with derecho-like speed, President Donald Trump said Monday he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa in response to a request the state made for at least $4 billion in federal aid to deal with property and crop damage caused by last week’s hurricane-force weather destruction.

“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible wind storm like probably they’ve never seen before,” the president told reporters on the White House south lawn before boarding Marine One for a Midwest trip that he hinted may include a “surprise” stop in Iowa.

“It really did a lot of damage,” said Trump, who indicated he informed Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials of his decision to approve an emergency declaration for Iowa less than a day after the request was made.

Reynolds filed an expedited presidential major disaster declaration on Sunday seeking nearly $4 billion – including $3.77 billion to cover damage to corn and soybeans in 36 Iowa counties hit hard last week when a derecho with hurricane-grade wind gusts topping 100 mph destroyed or extensively damaged at least 8,273 homes at an estimated costs of $82.7 million.