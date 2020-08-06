Trump, Ernst have slight leads in poll of Iowa voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Iowa, Republican President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst are leading, but their races for re-election are within the margin of error in a new poll of registered voters.

Both the presidential and U.S. Senate race are essentially “up for grabs,” Monmouth University found in a live poll of 401 registered voters July 30 to Aug. 3.

In the presidential race, Trump is leading Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, 48 percent to 45 percent, with 3 percent supporting Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 3 percent undecided. The poll’s margin of error is 4.9 percent plus or minus.

“Iowa looks to be more competitive than four years ago,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute in New Jersey. “There is a lot of parity between Trump and Biden in both the strength of their support and the preferences of key demographic groups.”

Trump won Iowa by 9 percentage points in 2016.