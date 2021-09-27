Thousands of Iowa children test positive for COVID-19 as governor fights court order

The absence of these facial cues represents a “a barrier between (the girl) and peers and her educators,” Boone says. “I am concerned (she) will struggle if teachers and (her) peers are required to wear masks,” Boone says in her affidavit.

A similar affidavit has been filed by a Muscatine schools’ parent, Nicholas Doy, who says his 7-year-old son has a serious hearing impairment. According to Doy, his son’s teacher uses a microphone in class that transmits to his son’s cochlear implants, but the teacher’s mask muffles the sound of her voice and “detracts” from the effectiveness of the system.

Facial expressions are very important to his son’s ability to communicate, Doy says, and “when his teacher and the other students wear a mask, (he) cannot perceive their facial expressions and see their lips.” He says his son was “happier and more engaged” when masks weren’t used in the school, and that Pratt’s ruling has placed his son “in isolation.”