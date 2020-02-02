The undecideds: Some Iowans finally picking a candidate, others remain undecided

“There’s a wealth of good candidates. And that is a good thing. It is hard to choose from the range of options we have. There are a lot of ideas I want,” Loftsgard said. “I wish we could put a few of these together and make a perfect candidate.”

Meier is a longtime caucus participant and Mason City resident. She said she has caucused in nearly every presidential cycle since 1988, and that she knew the 2020 Democratic presidential race would be a tough decision because of the number of candidates, but that she didn’t think she would still be undecided at this point in the process.

Reached Thursday, just four days before the caucuses, Meier said she is still considering former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

But Meier did manage to cross one name off her list: New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Meier said she dropped Yang not because she doesn’t like him, but because he does not have the foreign policy experience she feels is necessary for the commander in chief.