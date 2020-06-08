Thanks to NASCAR, Iowa sports betting slowly gears up

“Under normal circumstances, Iowa would have likely seen May handle come in around $65 million. But with bettors limited by the shutdown, instead activity was just a fraction with only $6.9 million in handle for April.”

Since state legislators and Reynolds authorized legalized sports wagering to take effect last Aug. 15, Iowans have wagered $355.3 million on sporting events — much of it during the fall and winter months of professional and college football and basketball until the spreading coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events worldwide.

Iowa’s casinos have made $25.1 million after paying out winnings since August, with $13.1 million coming from online betting and the remainder from in-person wagering at casino locations under the state’s sports-betting rules. The new gaming activity has generated $1.75 million in state tax.

Overall, Iowa’s state-licensed casino gambling industry has hovered at just over $1 billion in adjusted gross revenue for the current fiscal year, which began July 1. May’s meager sports betting brought the total to nearly $1.05 billion with one month remaining until the books are closed June 30.