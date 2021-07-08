Terrell murder: Warrants detail what happened the night the 10-year-old girl disappeared

The warrants were executed that day. Davenport Police found a black digital scale with marijuana residue and .6 grams of a pink powder that tested positive for cocaine in the motor home, and an axe and cleaning supplies in the trunk of the Impala. Blue light shone on the axe showed what officers believed to be blood. The warrants don't indicate if the axe was tested or if blood was confirmed.

Dinkins’ 8-year-old son, Breasia's half-brother, told police he went to Credit Island with his dad the morning of July 10. They also went to the motor home, where his dad pulled out a big knife and wiped it down with bleach. He then put the knife in the trunk of the Impala and the pair returned to the trailer.

Nearby video verified the boy was with Dinkins at the trailer. With that confirmed, police sought a second warrant on the motor home and found a machete on top of the refrigerator that matched the description the boy had given.

Other warrants conducted later included a warrant to retrieve DNA samples from several white T-shirts with possible blood stains found in a black Dodge Challenger pulled over for unrelated reasons, and warrants sent to the company that owns Google, requesting GPS information to locate two Moto E60 phones, because two empty phone boxes were found in the Impala.