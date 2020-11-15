Tax swap plan will test Iowa’s GOP mandate

“It’s a little too early for specific pieces,” he added. “As long as I’m the leader, as long as we’re in the majority, tax reform is going to be on the agenda. We’ve taken several steps forward with our tax climate in the state of Iowa but it’s not as good as it needs to be and so we’re always continue to work on that.”

At the same time, Whitver said he expects legislators and Reynolds will take a cautious approach to budgeting as they look for ways to help fund new mandates for adult and children’s mental health programs, educational and health care needs and other spending priorities as well as gauge the capacity for more tax cuts.

“I haven’t had any conversations with the governor on what her proposal this year is going to look like — if it’s going to be the same or if it’s going to be different,” said the Senate majority leader.

“I would say the sales tax increase was the part of the Invest of Iowa plan that had the biggest challenges and, as of right now, I don’t believe we would have the votes for that. But we’re still a brand-new caucus. We haven’t even met, we haven’t even talked about details.”