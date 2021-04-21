Suspect charged with murder in death of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

Other law enforcement responded to the area of the assault. A Grundy County sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, drew his weapon and told Lang to put his hands up. Lang did not comply, stating, "Come get me," and got into his vehicle and fled the area.

During the chase, the deputy lost sight of Lang and went to Lang's home at 305 G Ave. where he saw Lang's vehicle parked in the driveway and Lang walking into the house through the garage.

Responding officers set up a perimeter around the house. Lang's father arrived at the house and advised law enforcement that Lang had multiple firearms inside the home, including a .410 shotgun.

At approximately 8:55 p.m., Sgt. Smith, three additional troopers, and a Hardin County sheriff's K-9 unit entered through the garage.

As Smith and the entry team began to clear the upstairs of the residence, Sgt. Smith was hit by gunfire coming from inside the residence, and members of the entry team saw Lang emerge from the doorway holding a black pump action shotgun.