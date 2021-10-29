Survey: More than half of Iowa caregivers oppose COVID vaccine mandate

More than half of the Iowa caregivers who participated in a recent survey say they are opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

But the new survey by Iowa CareGivers also shows that while vaccine mandates have caused some health care workers to rethink their choice of profession, a far greater number of them say such mandates make them less likely to leave the profession.

Iowa CareGivers says that particular element of the survey is likely to come as a relief for health care facilities that imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates even before the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services took similar action since it could mean they’ll lose fewer workers than if no action had been taken.

“We can’t afford to assume that the COVID-19 vaccine mandates are the singular cause of staff shortages without exploring other aspects of the shortages,” said Maribel Slinde, board chair of Iowa CareGivers. “For example, many left the field early in the pandemic, before vaccines were available, due to underlying health conditions, lack of personal protective equipment, fear of infecting an at-risk child or other family member with COVID-19, and burnout.”

The survey was completed by 318 respondents, most of whom work for nursing homes, home health agencies and assisted living centers. Among the key findings:

– 54% say they oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as compared to 35% who say they support the mandates, and 11% who are unsure.

– 46% of respondents say they know someone who has left the field because of COVID-19.

– 49% say they are more likely to remain in the field because of the vaccine mandates.

– 18% say they are more likely to leave the field because of the vaccine mandates.

When asked whether they believe mandating the COVID-19 vaccines would enable society, workplaces, businesses, and day-to-day lives to return to normal more quickly, 53% of the respondents said no, 33% said yes, and the remainder were unsure.

Iowa Caregivers is an organization that advocates on behalf of certified nursing assistants and other direct-care workers throughout the state.

For decades, certified nursing assistants have provided much of the hands-on care in nursing homes, residential care facilities and assisted living centers. But low wages, a lack of health care coverage and other benefits, and a lack of portable credentials have contributed to high staff turnover, according to I0wa Caregivers.

In 2019, the median hourly wage for direct-care workers in Iowa was $13.80 – far below the starting wage for many manufacturers, retailers and restaurants.

According to AARP Iowa’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, the pandemic remains a deadly force in care facilities throughout the state.

Resident deaths from COVID-19 increased in Iowa from a rate of 0.03 per 100 residents in mid-August, to 0.15 in mid-September. New infections among residents and staff in Iowa also increased, with resident cases increasing from 0.36 to 1.96 per 100 residents, and staff cases increasing from 1.68 to 3.51 per 100 residents.

There has been a significant disparity in vaccination rates among Iowa’s nursing home residents and the workers who care for them, with 93% of residents and 67% of staff fully vaccinated as of last month.

AARP has called on nursing homes and long-term care facilities to require that all staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. CMS requires vaccination for staff in nursing homes and most health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid payments.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

