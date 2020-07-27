Survey: Iowa health care providers unhappy with private Medicaid management

The Auditor’s Office also sent a survey to 120 hospitals in Iowa. Those institutions were oversampled in the survey because of “their significant contributions to overall community well-being and status as often the sole provider of emergency services,” according to the report.

Of the 71 hospitals that responded, nearly 83 percent reported they were “extremely dissatisfied” or “dissatisfied” with the program’s ability to provide timely and accurate payments for medical services provided to Medicaid members.

The majority of hospitals that responded also believed services for Medicaid members have been restricted in appropriately by the managed-care organizations that operate the program.

In addition, 91.4 percent of hospitals reported that settling claims under the managed-care organizations is a more complex process. Each company managing the program has a different method for filing claims, which Sand said may be driving the negative responses to this question.