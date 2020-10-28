Stay with winner, Trump Jr. tells Cedar Rapids crowd

“So whether it’s the economy, whether it’s your job creation, whether it’s the lowest unemployment numbers ever, whether it’s the First Step Act in prison reform ... (or) peace deals happening in the Middle East all over the place, these are things that are unheard of,” Trump said. “This was a winning agenda for America and for our future. So I want to make sure we keep that going.”

That and everything else is on the table in Tuesday’s election, Trump said: First Amendment protection for people who don’t want to toe the “socialist-Marxist” line but want to speak openly about their Christian faith; Second Amendment gun rights; job creation; free enterprise; the Trump tax cuts.

“If we don’t win, you don’t get those things back,” Trump said.

With the audience on his side and more than 780,000 of Iowa’s 2.2 million voters — 35 percent — already having cast ballots, he said the rally was about mobilizing his father’s supporters to make sure their friends vote. That is needed because “we don’t have a mainstream media that will do that,” he said.