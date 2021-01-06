‘States select electors, Congress does not’: Miller-Meeks to vote to accept Biden win

Newly seated Iowa 2nd District U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined other House GOP colleagues Tuesday calling for certification of Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory ahead of Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, while breaking with others in her party.
At least 12 senators and more than 100 House members allied with President Donald Trump have pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that are expected to fail.
The Electoral College gave President-elect Biden 306 votes to Trump's 232.
While having "serious concerns about how elections were conducted in some states" and "suspicions about the integrity of the votes cast in several states," Miller-Meeks in a statement said: "To me the text of the Constitution is clear: states select electors, Congress does not."
"The founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states" and "not a hyper partisan political institution such as Congress," Miller-Meeks said. "I am concerned that allowing Congress, with its obvious conflict of interest, to pick which electors of which states to certify, that we undermine the Electoral College as provided for in the Constitution to protect the rights and voices of those in less populated and rural states."
Miller-Meeks in her statement said she respects "that my patriotic colleagues’ actions are principled and based on their interpretation of the Constitution, knowing that it would not change the outcome of the presidential election. And it is for that reason that we desperately need intensive oversight into election irregularities."
Miller-Meeks said she supports Republican measures that provide a federal baseline to ballots cast by mail and signature verification, and that state adoption of voter ID laws like Iowa's "merits consideration and debate."
"I understand this decision will disappoint and anger my supporters, but I have sworn an oath to support and defend the Constitution above myself," Miller-Meeks said.
She joined fellow Republican freshman Iowa U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion, who signed a letter along with several Republican colleagues sent to House leadership to certify the 2020 election results.
"My colleagues and I believe we should uphold the Constitution and respect states' authority in the election process," Hinson tweeted.
Miller-Meeks was provisionally sworn as a new member of the 117th Congress Sunday while Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland continues to contest the election results in southeast Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties.
Miller-Meeks defeated Hart by just six votes after a bipartisan state canvassing board certified the election results following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties. Hart contends 22 ballots were unlawfully excluded from the certified election results.
Legislative leaders face a balancing act of conducting the business of the Iowa Legislature with transparency while attempting to protect the health of themselves and any Iowans who come to the Iowa Capitol during the session.
Triggered by the release of the 2020 census, Iowa will undertake the process of redrawing election districts this year as it and the other states have every decade.
Statehouse Republicans — fortified by 2020 election successes — are hoping this year to resume revamping state tax policy against a backdrop of revenue uncertainty as Iowa works to rebound from a deadly pandemic and damaging derecho.
Iowa lawmakers for years have refused to fund the Board of Regents’ full appropriations requests — at times delivering debilitating cuts instead — even as the public universities raise tuition and slash programs that administrators say can be saved only with more legislative support or even more rate increases.