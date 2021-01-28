Statehouse Democrats call for more COVID-19 legislation

DES MOINES — Just more than two weeks into the 2021 legislative session, statehouse Democrats are asking majority Republicans for the whereabouts of legislation to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an online press conference Wednesday, statehouse Democratic leaders said Republicans — who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate and thus set the legislative agenda in both chambers — appear more interested in using the first weeks of the session to approve partisan legislation than work on proposals that would address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the bills Republicans have run by this session are conservative-backed proposals for K-12 public education, and proposed amendments to the Iowa Constitution with conservative-backed guidelines on abortion and gun rights and regulations.