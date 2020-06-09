State to reissue application for new medical marijuana dispensaries

Parker said officials still are determining when applications for a new medical marijuana manufacturer will open, but plan to release details in the near future.

Cedar Rapids City Council member Dale Todd, who has a son with a rare form of epilepsy, expressed his disappointment at Iowa Relief’s closure. However, he said it was “no surprise” given the way the state program was established.

“Draconian parameters that were set on the industry’s ability to market and sell medical cannabis resulted in the demise of this business,” Todd said. “The limited market prevented the industry from developing a sustainable business model, and everybody seemed to know that this would be the case. It’s like watching a ship sink slowly.

“Regretfully it’ll be the people in this region who looked at it for the medical benefits it provided that will suffer the most.”

MedPharm, which currently holds a medical cannabidiol manufacturing license, does not plan to apply for the second license, said Lucas Nelson, the company’s general manager.