State tax cuts gain momentum in Iowa Legislature

Legislative Democrats said the situation at the Statehouse is “dynamic” and “evolving.” They expect tax-policy changes to be on the table as lawmakers shut down the 2021 session in several weeks, but they said it was critical the package incorporate a House-passed bill that waives state income taxes on federal PPP grants to businesses and on federal unemployment benefits paid to Iowa workers hurt by the pandemic.

“I certainly expect there will be some action before we gavel out this spring,” said Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville. “Democrats support targeted relief for folks who have been hurt the most by the economic fallout. I hope we would see that before we adjourn.”

House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City said it is important that legislators act quickly so Iowans preparing to file their 2020 income taxes will know whether they owe state taxes on the PPP grants and loans or federal unemployment benefits they received, especially since the IRS has moved back to federal income tax filing deadline until May 17.