State Sen. Hogg of C.R. won’t seek re-election in 2022

Hogg, 54, a lawyer and author of a book on climate change, has been in the Iowa Senate since 2007. His current term expires in January 2023. Previously, he served in the Iowa House from 2002 to 2006.
“I am proud of my accomplishments in the Iowa Legislature, including flood recovery, flood mitigation, the Iowa Flood Center, watershed management authorities, expansion of solar power and other renewable energy, Iowa's preschool program, Iowa's STEM education initiative, expanded job training programs through our community colleges, raising the minimum wage, prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ Iowans, strengthening Iowa's child safety seat law, and passing Iowa's smoke-free law,” he said in a statement announcing he would not run for his Senate District 33 seat in 2022.
In 2016, Hogg ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary for a chance to take on Republican Chuck Grassley. He lost the primary to Democrat Patty Judge, who subsequently lost to Grassley. In 2017, Hogg served as minority leader in the state Senate for 11 months.
According to his Iowa Senate biography, Hogg earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1988 from the University of Iowa and his master’s degree in public affairs and his law degree from the University of Minnesota. He and his wife, Kate, have three children.
“I have not finalized my plans for the future,” he said in his statement. “This has certainly been a time for reflection about what's important in life. But I do know I will not be running for reelection in my current Senate district so I am making this announcement today.
“I also know there are other highly qualified people who are interested in running, and I believe it is important to allow candidates to get started,” he added. “I look forward to seeing what new Democratic candidates can do to compete and win across Iowa.”
In an interview Monday, Hogg noted it was 16 years ago this month that he decided to seek the Iowa Senate seat he currently holds.
He declined to comment beyond what was in his written statement, other than to note “it’s kind of sad we don’t have maps yet,” referring to Iowa’s legislative and congressional redistricting process that has been delayed due to COVID-19 issues affecting the 2020 population estimates to be issued by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Iowa’s two Eastern Iowa congressional districts currently are held by Republicans and Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat also will be contested in 2022.
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, praised Hogg as “a passionate advocate and progressive leader in so many areas, but none more so than our state's work to combat climate change.” He added that Hogg’s leadership and moral clarity will be missed in the Iowa Senate.
“Over the last year and a half, Rob helped hold Gov. Reynolds and legislative Republicans accountable for their failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rob is never afraid to speak his mind and remind us all what we are fighting for: a healthier, more prosperous, and more just Iowa,” Wahls said in a statement. “With his decision, Rob is also helping to advance the next generation of progressive leaders. He is giving new leaders an opportunity to step up and present new ideas.”
