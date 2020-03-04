State revenue dips

State tax collections were down by 7.1 percent last month compared to February 2019, but Legislative Services Agency officials say all but $1.6 million of the $47.1 million monthly decline was attributed to an increase in state tax refunds.

Even with the monthly dip, LSA officials say net tax receipts for the first eight months of the current fiscal year stood at $5.481 billion — a $267.9 million increase that was up 5.1 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.

The state Revenue Estimating Conference projected growth in state tax collections for the full fiscal year ending next June 30 would be 2.1 percent, or $7.902 billion.

The three-member panel is slated to reconvene next week to consider whether to revise that growth estimate. The state’s sales and use tax receipts have been up 7.2 percent so far this fiscal year, while corporate income tax collections increased by 11 percent but personal income tax growth — the largest category of state general fund taxes — stood at 1.5 percent through February.

