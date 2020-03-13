State panel sees stable Iowa economy, sticks with revenue projections

“I’m pretty optimistic,” said Roederer about the prospects for the governor’s multipronged proposal that deals with tax policy, environmental, mental health and other policies.

The plan unveiled in January seeks a penny sales tax increase while significantly cutting income taxes by 10 percent, funding water quality work, and easing property taxes by shifting mental-health costs to the state.

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said majority Republicans may have to adjust their fiscal 2021 state budget numbers slightly based on Thursday’s action, but “frankly we feel like we’re in good shape.”

“Conservative budgeting principles have paid off,” he said. “They’ve lowered the estimates for next year but all of our savings accounts are full and we feel very good about where we are right now.”

However, Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said state officials have no idea at this point what the cost will be of the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, which is still relatively new to Iowa with unknown ramifications for the future.